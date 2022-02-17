During the 44-Day Artsakh War in 2020, many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their lives while defending the borders the homeland.

February 17, 2022, 16:26 Devotion is immortality...Leonid Allahverdyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Leonid Allahverdyan is one of them. Leonid Allahverdyan was born on December 3, 2000, in Stepanakert.

“During his school years, he was disciplined. After graduating from school, he studied at the Stepanakert Vocational College. On January 14, 2019, he was drafted into the army.

"From the first days of the war, he courageously fought with the enemy. Participated in the defense of Martakert, Hadrut, Chartar. He died in Chartar at the height of "Ulyan" on October 28.

Our boys had so many goals and dreams … Of course, we will continue carrying out all their unfinished dreams,” said the hero’s mother.

Leonid Allahverdyan was posthumously awarded the Medal for Courage.