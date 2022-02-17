On February 17, an event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement was organized in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

February 17, 2022, 14:53 Event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement organized in Stepanakert

As "Artsakhpress" reports, Grigor Narekatsi University Quality Assurance Center Director Amalya Grigoryan made an opening speech.



"The Artsakh movement is one of the brightest pages of the difficult history of the Armenian people. "The Artsakh movement is one of the brightest pages of the difficult history of the Armenian people.

"1988 is the time of self-awareness of the Artsakh phenomenon, which was the signal of the awakening of the Armenian national spirit," said Grigoryan.



According to the rector of the university, activist of the Artsakh Movement Vardan Hakobyan, the nation was fighting for one united goal.

"In the days of the movement our nation was a different nation. "In the days of the movement our nation was a different nation.



Glory to all the people who organized the process of the national liberation movement and directed the people at that time!

Unfortunately, we have not been able to stand up for our achievements, the values that our nation had. But we can fight again to achieve our goal," said Hakobyan.

The activist of the movement Kim Gabrielyan said that we must return to the ideology of 1988 and preserve our national identity and be united.

Activists and historians of the movement made speeches at the event.