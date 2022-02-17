European Parliament: OSCE MG remains only internationally recognized format for Karabakh conflict resolution

The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for resolving the Karabakh conflict, as news.am informs, European Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Report 2021 stated.
On February 17, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated to the issues of specifying the status of the citizens involved in hostilities and various support works in the rear during the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020.
The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement...
On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...
On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...
Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...
The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
The residents of Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region are mainly engaged in agriculture - cattle breeding and farming.
170 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan...
On February 16, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the threat of use of weapons obstructed...
The Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United States, His Grace Archbishop...
Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center was founded in 1993. Since its establishment, the center...
Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.
Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...
As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...
During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.
8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
