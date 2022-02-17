European Parliament: OSCE MG remains only internationally recognized format for Karabakh conflict resolution

The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for resolving the Karabakh conflict, as news.am informs, European Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Report 2021 stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report stresses the need for greater involvement of the EU and member states in the South Caucasus to ensure stability and prosperity of the region, as well as to counteract the influence and interference of regional powers.

The report calls on the EU, its member states and the Vice President for Human Rights to actively engage in seeking a lasting settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region, in particular by putting pressure on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve post-war issues, including border demarcation and the release of all remaining prisoners of war. The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for resolving this conflict based on the principles of territorial integrity, non-use of force, self-determination and equal rights, and peaceful resolution of conflicts, the document says, calling on the MG to return to its mediation role as soon as possible.