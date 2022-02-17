The residents of Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region are mainly engaged in agriculture - cattle breeding and farming.

February 17, 2022, 12:26 The residents of Chartar continue creating on their own land. Mayor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Chartar Vladik Hovhannisyan told "Artsakhpress". According to him, about 75 hectares of agricultural lands have passed under the enemy’s control, but this does not prevent the residents from continuing their activities.

"Chartar has 3900 residents. After the war, 47 families (156 displaced people) have settled here. We have four operating schools and two kindergartens. There are three ceremony halls, a hospital, an art school and a sports and cultural palace in the town,” the mayor said.

Vladik Hovhannisyan spoke with deep sorrow about the traces left by the war, remembering the 43 Chartar residents who sacrificed their lives for the salvation of Homeland.