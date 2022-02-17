Artsakhpress

Anti-Russian hysteria not allows US to be objective about situation in Ukraine — embassy

The ongoing anti-Russian hysteria in the United States does not allow US officials to look at the situation around Ukraine objectively, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We paid attention to the statements made by U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, voiced on February 16 in an interview with CNN. The official once again tried to accuse Russia of spreading disinformation on the situation in Ukraine," it wrote on its Facebook account. "It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists."

"It got to the point where on the eve of the interview with Ned Price, CNN, during a live stream from Kiev literally launched a countdown to the fake invasion, scheduled by the TV channel for the morning of February 16th," the embassy noted.

The embassy has called on the US Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' "militarist rage" and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict."

Price said earlier that instead of deescalating the situation around Ukraine, Russia continues to deploy more troops to the border.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that units of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts that had accomplished their tasks had begun loading their equipment onto railway platforms and motor vehicles and would begin heading to their military garrisons on February 15. On the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded video footage of military hardware being loaded onto railway platforms.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.


     

Politics

Azeri intentions to arrest Artsakh president are void of any international legal base – Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement agencies against the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is void of any international legal base.

Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...

Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community

Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...

Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan

The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10...

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

Only way to protect civilians is Azeri withdrawal near villages: Armenia and Artsakh ombudsmen present facts of crimes

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan were on a fact-finding mission from February 14 to 16 regarding human rights in the communities of Taghavard, Karmir Shuka, Aghavno, Khramot and elsewhere in the Republic of Artsakh.

Azerbaijanis took out the residents of Khramort from the vineyards by the threat of use of weapons. Head of Community

On February 16, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the threat of use of weapons obstructed...

Material and technical base of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex" in Stepanakert to be replenished

The Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United States, His Grace Archbishop...

The students of the Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center brought up in a military-patriotic spirit. Director

Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center was founded in 1993. Since its establishment, the center...

Issues on the concept of healthcare system development were discussed with the President of the Republic

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation dedicated to the...

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Head of Diocese of Artsakh warns Armenians to “come to senses” as cultural heritage faces Azeri annihilation

The Azerbaijani government continues the destruction of Armenian cultural monuments and churches in the...

Military

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Russian diplomat slams US statements on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disgraceful
Only way to protect civilians is Azeri withdrawal near villages: Armenia and Artsakh ombudsmen present facts of crimes
Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House
UK inflation hits 30-year high of 5.5%
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

Anti-Russian hysteria not allows US to be objective about situation in Ukraine — embassy

Russian diplomat slams US statements on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disgraceful

Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House

UK inflation hits 30-year high of 5.5%

