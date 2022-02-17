Anti-Russian hysteria not allows US to be objective about situation in Ukraine — embassy

The ongoing anti-Russian hysteria in the United States does not allow US officials to look at the situation around Ukraine objectively, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We paid attention to the statements made by U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, voiced on February 16 in an interview with CNN. The official once again tried to accuse Russia of spreading disinformation on the situation in Ukraine," it wrote on its Facebook account. "It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists."

"It got to the point where on the eve of the interview with Ned Price, CNN, during a live stream from Kiev literally launched a countdown to the fake invasion, scheduled by the TV channel for the morning of February 16th," the embassy noted.

The embassy has called on the US Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' "militarist rage" and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict."

Price said earlier that instead of deescalating the situation around Ukraine, Russia continues to deploy more troops to the border.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that units of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts that had accomplished their tasks had begun loading their equipment onto railway platforms and motor vehicles and would begin heading to their military garrisons on February 15. On the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded video footage of military hardware being loaded onto railway platforms.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.