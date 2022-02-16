On February 16, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the threat of use of weapons obstructed the agricultural activities of civilians in the vineyards in the administrative area of Khramort village, the region of Askeran.

February 16, 2022, 16:22 Azerbaijanis took out the residents of Khramort from the vineyards by the threat of use of weapons. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Khramort community, Zorik Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Our residents are forbidden to work; The Azerbaijani servicemen threatened them and warned them not to go to those territories anymore. The Russian peacekeepers were also present. Azerbaijani servicemen took our residents out of vineyards by the threat of use of weapons," said the head of the community.

Zorik Abrahamyan noted that not only the residents of Khramort, but also the residents of the neighboring community work in these gardens. People are engaged in various agricultural activities in order to earn a living, but it turns out that they are deprived of their source of income," said the head of the Khramort community.

On 15 February, at around 15:30, Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire in the direction of civilians engaged in farming near Khramort community. As a result, the tractor was destroyed, while the civilians were saved thanks to the intervention of the Russian peacekeepers.