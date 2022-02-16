Material and technical base of

The Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United States, His Grace Archbishop Anushavan Danielyan has donated $ 10,000 to "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepanakert to renovate and furnish the kitchen of the educational institution.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The general director of the educational complex Tatevik Zakharyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The new kitchen equipped with modern appliances will help to organize the trainings of students who want to be specialized in culinary.

As a result of the discussion, His Grace Archbishop Anushavan Danielyan will soon finance the process of modernizing the entire property base of the institution," said Tatevik Zakaryan, adding that the cooperation will be continuous.