Material and technical base of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex" in Stepanakert to be replenished

The Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United States, His Grace Archbishop Anushavan Danielyan has donated $ 10,000 to "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepanakert to renovate and furnish the kitchen of the educational institution.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The general director of the educational complex Tatevik Zakharyan  told "Artsakhpress".

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The new kitchen equipped with modern appliances will  help to organize the trainings of students who want to be specialized in culinary.

As a result of the discussion, His Grace Archbishop Anushavan Danielyan will soon finance the process of modernizing the entire property base of the institution," said Tatevik  Zakaryan, adding that  the cooperation will be continuous.


     

Politics

Azeri intentions to arrest Artsakh president are void of any international legal base – Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement agencies against the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is void of any international legal base.

Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...

Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community

Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...

Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan

The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10...

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

Azerbaijanis took out the residents of Khramort from the vineyards by the threat of use of weapons. Head of Community

On February 16, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the threat of use of weapons obstructed the agricultural activities of civilians in the vineyards in the administrative area of Khramort village, the region of Askeran.

The Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United States, His Grace Archbishop...

The students of the Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center brought up in a military-patriotic spirit. Director

Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center was founded in 1993. Since its establishment, the center...

Issues on the concept of healthcare system development were discussed with the President of the Republic

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation dedicated to the...

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Head of Diocese of Artsakh warns Armenians to “come to senses” as cultural heritage faces Azeri annihilation

The Azerbaijani government continues the destruction of Armenian cultural monuments and churches in the...

Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh. Artsakh Police

On February 15, The Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report on the Azerbaijani...

Military

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House
UK inflation hits 30-year high of 5.5%
Azerbaijanis took out the residents of Khramort from the vineyards by the threat of use of weapons. Head of Community
The students of Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center brought up in a military-patriotic spirit. Director
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

Biden, Scholz discuss results of their talks with Putin and Zelensky — White House

UK inflation hits 30-year high of 5.5%

When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media

G7 foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine in Germany

