The students of Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center brought up in a military-patriotic spirit. Director

Askeran Children and Youth Creativity Center was founded in 1993. Since its establishment, the center has been able to provide all the necessary conditions for children to spend the time interesting productively, to receive military-patriotic education.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the work done by the center during 2021, the existing problems and the future programs, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the director Narine Petrosyan, who before the 44-Day Artsakh War,lived in the village of Avetaranots in the Askeran region, and after being displaced from the native village, has settled in the Askeran regional center. He has been the director of Children and Youth Creativity Center since August 31, 2021.

356 students attend the Askeran regional center. The center has music, dance, handicraft, beadwork, collage, carpet weaving, knitting, theatrical, recitation, embroidery, clothing modeling and computer programming groups.

During the academic year 2021-2022, we organized events dedicated to the Day of Knowledge, the Independence Day of the Artsakh Republic and Teacher's Day.

We participated in the recitation competition organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as in the exhibition-competition of embroidery and beadwork held on the joint initiative of the ARF and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh," the director said.

The director informed that the building conditions of the center are satisfactory, the classrooms are renovated and furnished; the only problem is the replenishment of the material and technical base.