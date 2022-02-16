Artsakhpress

International

When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has jokingly asked American and British media outlets to release a schedule of Russia’s "upcoming invasions" of Ukraine for the current year.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I’d like to request US and British disinformation: Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Sun media outlets to publish the schedule for our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my vacation," the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel Wednesday.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine recently. Western media outlets keep enthusiastically announcing "the date of invasion," which has been repeatedly postponed. In particular, according to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16. This steady disinformation blitz by the Western media has already resulted in a sharp deterioration of Kiev’s economic situation, with investments and businesses fleeing Ukraine, while the energy prices in Europe are growing. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone.


     

Politics

Azeri intentions to arrest Artsakh president are void of any international legal base – Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says the initiation of criminal proceedings by Azeri law enforcement agencies against the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is void of any international legal base.

Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National...

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris...

Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community

Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...

Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan

The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10...

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

Head of Diocese of Artsakh warns Armenians to “come to senses” as cultural heritage faces Azeri annihilation

The Azerbaijani government continues the destruction of Armenian cultural monuments and churches in the...

Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh. Artsakh Police

On February 15, The Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report on the Azerbaijani...

As Armenian monuments in Artsakh face Azeri encroachments, UNESCO rejects “political instrumentalization” of history

UNESCO continues working to send an Independent Technical Mission to Nagorno Karabakh, the UNESCO Press...

133 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

133 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Russian peacekeepers provide humanitarian aid to over 55 families in remote areas of Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with benefactors, organized the delivery...

Construction work underway in Askeran

Improvement work and the construction of water lines are being carried out in a number of streets in...

Military

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

G7 foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine in Germany

Russia to do everything it can to avoid war with Ukraine

US has no plans to deploy missiles in Ukraine — Biden

