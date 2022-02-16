When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has jokingly asked American and British media outlets to release a schedule of Russia’s "upcoming invasions" of Ukraine for the current year.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I’d like to request US and British disinformation: Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Sun media outlets to publish the schedule for our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my vacation," the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel Wednesday.