President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation dedicated to the elaboration of the concept of development of the healthcare system in the Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

February 16, 2022, 14:57 Issues on the concept of healthcare system development were discussed with the President of the Republic

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Minister of Healthcare Mikael Hayriyan delivered a report, presented the works in process and planned programs, as well as outlined the terms of their implementation.



The Head of the State emphasized that quality, available and free medical care and other healthcare services guaranteed by the state are among the priorities of the Government, and the task of those responsible for the sphere is to take all measures to implement the program properly and on time. The President instructed to elaborate a concept for the development of the system, involving experienced professionals, taking into account the concerns and suggestions of all beneficiary groups.



The epidemic situation in the Republic and other issues facing the sphere were also discussed during the meeting, attended by State Minister Artak Beglaryan, representatives of all parliamentary forces and other officials.