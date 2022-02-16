Artsakh National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft law on occupied territories

On February 16, the regular sitting of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic took place and National Assembly passed, in the first reading, the draft law "On Occupied Territories."

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill defines the relations related to the legal status of the Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh territories and the special legal regime applying to them, the peculiarities of the activities of state and local governments and organizations, human and civil rights and freedoms, as well as the protection and defense of rights and interests of legal entities.

This proposed law was examined by the expert service of the NA staff, and, in connection with the adoption of this bill, it was proposed to make amendments in the Artsakh Electoral and Civil Codes, as well as in the Law on Local Referendum.