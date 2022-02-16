Artsakhpress

International

Russia to do everything it can to avoid war with Ukraine

Russia will do everything within its power to prevent a war with Ukraine, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our stance has been clearly defined by the Russian leader: we, on our part, will do everything to prevent a war with Ukraine, to make sure that it never starts - not today, not tomorrow, not the day after tomorrow," the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house said in an interview with Russia’s Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

"The very thought of a war is total absurdity for us," she said, adding that Russia and Ukraine share centuries of common history. "Of course, our nations are not living through the best of times in relations, to put it mildly. Nevertheless, I believe that any problem can be solved peacefully, through diplomatic means and political ways."

Matviyenko is convinced that there have been no objective reasons to accuse Russia of aggressive plans.

"No wonder that the topic of attack on Ukraine, which is being fanned by the West in past weeks, has no evidence to back it, there is nothing but theories," she went on.
According to the senator, certain powers in the United States and the West in general push Ukraine to a war with Russia.
"Simultaneously, NATO has already started military development of the Urkainian territory. Its armed forces are being pumped up with military equipment, ammunition, weaponry - including offensive ones. The above-mentioned forces hope to create hotbeds of instability near Russia’s borders. This strategy is nothing new to us," Matviyenko continued.
In this situation, it would be logical for Russia to "take measures aimed at boosting the security of its territory and citizens" and to "bring into play the entire scope of possible measures: political, diplomatic, military and informational," the speaker said. "And this is exactly what is being done now," she added.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly voiced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not rule out possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris Arushanyan from the post of chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic in connection with the expiry of his term of office, the Presidential Office stated.

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh. Artsakh Police

On February 15, The Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ violation of the ceasefire and once again targeting the civilian population, informs the Artsakh Police.

Military

Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

Photos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

International

Russia to do everything it can to avoid war with Ukraine

