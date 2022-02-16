Azerbaijanis again fire in the direction of farmers in Artsakh. Artsakh Police

On February 15, The Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ violation of the ceasefire and once again targeting the civilian population, informs the Artsakh Police.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The police officers found out that at around 3:30pm on the same day, while Khnapat village resident K.M. (born in 1983) was plowing in the aforesaid village with a tractor, one of the latter’s tires was damaged by the shots fired at him from the combat position of the adversary.

The officers of the regional department with the head of the department Arman Sarukhanyan and the representatives of the Russian peacekeeping troops left for the scene.

Materials are being prepared to file a criminal case into this incident.