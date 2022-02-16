Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.
On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris Arushanyan from the post of chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic in connection with the expiry of his term of office, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...
The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...
The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10...
On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...
On February 9th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with Chairman of House Committee...
The United States is encouraged by France’s diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the recent talks...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
On February 15, The Askeran regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ violation of the ceasefire and once again targeting the civilian population, informs the Artsakh Police.
UNESCO continues working to send an Independent Technical Mission to Nagorno Karabakh, the UNESCO Press...
133 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with benefactors, organized the delivery...
Improvement work and the construction of water lines are being carried out in a number of streets in...
1307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the Ministry of Health...
With the support of the ''Vallex'' charitable foundation, a kindergarten building is being reconstructed...
Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan...
As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...
During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.
8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
