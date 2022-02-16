Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In order to improve the military skills of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, shooting exercises will be conducted in February-May 2022 on the initiative of Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan.

The exercises will be carried out based on the material-technical base of the Defense Army”, the statement reads.