The Russian troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts are returning to their permanent deployment locations after holding military exercises, RIA Novosti reported citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense representative Igor Konashenkov.

February 15, 2022, 16:42 Russian troops of Southern, Western military districts return to permanent deployment base after drills

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said the troops will start moving to their military garrisons today.