Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to hold talks on security guarantees, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN, TASS reported.

February 15, 2022 Putin willing to hold talks on security issues, Kremlin says

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy," he pointed out. "And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate," Peskov added.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone.