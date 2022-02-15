Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Kiev authorities lack the strength and courage to publicly refuse to fulfill the Minsk agreements since they understand how the global community will perceive it.
Ukraine lacks courage to admit unwillingness to fulfill Minsk accords — Russian diplomat
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is a total farce that <…> the Kiev authorities use to replace the implementation of the Minsk agreements. They lack the strength and courage to say that they are no longer committed to [the Minsk accords] and do not intend to fulfill them, since they understand that the entire international community, on the contrary, emphasizes the relevance of [the agreements] as well as lack of alternatives. And then they start doing their favorite thing - changing facts," the Russian diplomat stated.
Zakharova noted that some plans for further work were outlined during the talks with the Western partners. "It was stated that the work would resume. The responses will be submitted in a different way compared with the ones given by our Western partners," the diplomat emphasized, speaking about the outcomes of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.