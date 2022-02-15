Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan is one of them.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Suren Abrahamyan was born on June 27, 1995, in Stepanakert. He attended Stepankert school № 1 named after Khachatur Abovyan, then continued his education at Stepanakert Vocational College. In 2013 he was drafted into the Defense Army and served in Hadrut. In 2015, Suren entered the contract service at the Defense Army Communication Department. He also attended the Faculty of Law of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University. He took part in the April war.

He has been on the battlefield since the first day of the war. He fought against the enemy in Eghnikner, Avetaranots and other hot spots. Suren was infinitely patriotic, friendly, kind, caring, cheerful and full of dreams. He was a perfect husband, son and brother," the hero's wife, Lilit, told "Artsakhpress".

Suren Abrahamyan died on November 3, during the defense of the village of Sghnakh of Askeran region. Five months after the death, on March 8, the hero's long-awaited firstborn, Serine, was born. Suren Abrahamyan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage", "Combat Service" and "Eagle Fidai" Medals.