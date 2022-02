133 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

February 15, 2022, 12:02 133 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: 303 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 14.

The death toll has risen to 23. 2 death cases in past day.

Currently, 54 infected people are receiving inpatient treatment.