Construction work underway in Askeran

Improvement work and the construction of water lines are being carried out in a number of streets in the town of Askeran, Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran Hayk Shamiryan told "Artsakhpress".

"Currently, the process of building a new water line on Kamo Street is nearing completion. At the same time, road improvement works are being carried out. A new water line is being constructed in Danielyan and Artsakhyan streets.

The construction of three apartment buildings is nearing completion, and the adjacent area will be improved in the near future.

Asphalting and water lines are being implemented under the state program, and paving and improvement are included in the community program," H. Shamiryan.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris Arushanyan from the post of chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic in connection with the expiry of his term of office, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community

Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair...

Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan

The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the...

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10...

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...

Armenian ambassador hands over “Mkhitar Gosh” State Award to Congressman James McGovern

On February 9th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with Chairman of House Committee...

US Encouraged by France’s Diplomatic Efforts, Macron-Putin Talks — White House

The United States is encouraged by France’s diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the recent talks...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Society

133 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

133 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

Russian peacekeepers provide humanitarian aid to over 55 families in remote areas of Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with benefactors, organized the delivery...

Improvement work and the construction of water lines are being carried out in a number of streets in...

1307 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the Ministry of Health...

The building of Drmbon kindergarten is being reconstructed

With the support of the ''Vallex'' charitable foundation, a kindergarten building is being reconstructed...

"Herankar" NGO launched a new program for children studying at home

"Herankar" NGO has launched a new program for children studying at home.

Devotion is immortality..Edik Baghryan

During the recent 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of...

Military

Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan

Many Armenian devotees have sacrificed their livesduring the recent 44-Day Artsakh War. Suren Abrahamyan is one of them.

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Ukraine lacks courage to admit unwillingness to fulfill Minsk accords — Russian diplomat
Devotion is immortality...Suren Abrahamyan
133 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
1307 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Construction boom in a number of communities in Askeran
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

On the Homeland Defender’s Day recitation contest held in Stepanakert

Sport

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

2022 Winter Olympic Games torch relay kicks off in Beijing

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

Putin willing to hold talks on security issues, Kremlin says

Anti-Russian sanctions to increase standoff around Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry

Ukraine lacks courage to admit unwillingness to fulfill Minsk accords — Russian diplomat

Iran expresses willingness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

