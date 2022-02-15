Improvement work and the construction of water lines are being carried out in a number of streets in the town of Askeran, Artsakh Republic.

February 15, 2022, 11:53 Construction work underway in Askeran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran Hayk Shamiryan told "Artsakhpress".

"Currently, the process of building a new water line on Kamo Street is nearing completion. At the same time, road improvement works are being carried out. A new water line is being constructed in Danielyan and Artsakhyan streets.

The construction of three apartment buildings is nearing completion, and the adjacent area will be improved in the near future.

Asphalting and water lines are being implemented under the state program, and paving and improvement are included in the community program," H. Shamiryan.