On February 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Boris Arushanyan from the post of chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic in connection with the expiry of his term of office, the Presidential Office stated.

February 15, 2022, 10:41 President Harutyunyan appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another decree of the Head of the State, Armen Tovmasyan was appointed chairman of the Civil Service Council of the Artsakh Republic (with term of office of 6 years).