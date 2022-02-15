Russian peacekeepers provide humanitarian aid to over 55 families in remote areas of Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with benefactors, organized the delivery of humanitarian aid to remote areas of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and its distribution to IDPs and large families.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the targeted humanitarian action, Russian peacekeepers handed over food packages, household items, bedding, children's toys, clothes and shoes for children and adults to the residents of the Askeran region, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 55 families have received targeted humanitarian assistance from Russian peacekeepers. The officers of the humanitarian response center individually approach the implementation of targeted assistance. Residents of remote areas are regularly provided with basic necessities – clothing and shoes for children and adults, washing powders, gas burners for cooking, kitchen equipment, food sets, bed linen sets, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene items, children's toys, as well as individual first-aid kits.

At twenty-seven observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime.