Artsakh will be a priority in the activities of the Armenian community of France during 2022, Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF).

February 15, 2022, 10:08 Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: ARF Bureau member Murad Papazian said in an interview to ARF Bureau member Murad Papazian said in an interview to ARMENPRESS

He said this year as well they will continue their active works towards the recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

Commenting on the recent annual dinner of the Armenian community held in Paris, which was attended also by the top officials of France, Mr. Papazian said it’s an annual good occasion to gather the friends of Armenians.

“We are working with French authorities so that the pro-Armenian position is maintained. It’s known that they have quite a firm stance on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the denialism of genocide. We want to see that pro-Armenian nature of France also over the Artsakh issue. We are working on this direction, and the result was the vote by the French Senate in favor of a resolution calling on France to recognize Artsakh. The same happened in case of various large cities, communities of France. 85 cities, regions voted in favor of the resolution calling on France to recognize the independence of Artsakh. This shows the result of works done over the past years. We have shown to our colleagues, friends that the Armenian community is really strong and is defending the Armenian Cause based on positive principles”, Murad Papazian said.

This year the President of France didn’t attend the annual dinner because of his foreign visits, however, the Prime Minister attended the event instead.

Papazian said that they managed to present the demands of the Armenian community during the event.

“We have addressed strong assessments over the war and its consequences. We presented our views about Artsakh and the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage. We plan to boost the ties focusing also on cultural issues. UNESCO has a lot to do to ensure the preservation of the Armenian cultural monuments”, he said.

He also highlighted the importance of intensifying activities aimed at the cooperation between France and Artsakh at a political level. According to him, there is a need to adopt a new form of works in legal domain, which will be more secure and the French cities should be encouraged to continue helping the towns of Artsakh.

Murad Papazian said Artsakh is a priority for them, but they also want to boost the Armenia-France economic ties and cultural cooperation.

France will hold presidential elections this year. Mr. Papazian said they have worked with all presidential candidates. The elections will be held at two stages – on April 10 and 24. Candidates passing the second stage will have a chance to present their position to the Armenian community.