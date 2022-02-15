The bill on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, which has been recently put into circulation in the Parliament, is going to be an important document and is a very significant step in terms of settling the Artsakh issue and clarifying the approaches on determining the international status of Artsakh.

February 15, 2022, 09:51 Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told Armenpress, highlighting the importance of the draft law from political, historical and moral perspectives.

“It, of course, is going to be a very important document. And this is our vision, it’s important both from political, historical and moral perspectives. It’s an important step in general, and this process itself is very important. Therefore, these discussions will take place in the National Assembly of Artsakh, and we are preparing that active discussions are going to happen. Of course, that will be a comprehensive law involving different aspects”, the Artsakh FM said.

According to him, the law is highly likely to be adopted, and this view is shared also by all parliamentary factions and political forces of Artsakh.