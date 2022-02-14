The building of Drmbon kindergarten is being reconstructed

With the support of the ''Vallex'' charitable foundation, a kindergarten building is being reconstructed in the community of Drmbon of Artsakh's Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Ashot Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress". The construction had started in 2018, but due to the hostilities, they were temporarily stopped. The existing kindergarten has 43 students.

"The village has 530 inhabitants. After the war four displaced families from Mataghis, Talish, and Avetaranots have settlet in the community. We have about ten free houses in the housing stock. The community school has 75 students who are brought up in a patriotic spirit.

Most of the intra-community roads have been paved by the "Jraberdshin" CJSC. The streets are provided with night lighting.

The community has 100 hectares of arable land, of which 30 hectares have been sown in autumn this year," our interlocutor generalized.