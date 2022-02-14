Artsakhpress

The building of Drmbon kindergarten is being reconstructed

With the support of the ''Vallex'' charitable foundation, a kindergarten building is being reconstructed in the community of Drmbon of Artsakh's Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Ashot Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress". The construction had started in 2018, but due to the hostilities, they were temporarily stopped. The existing kindergarten has 43 students.

"The village has 530 inhabitants. After the war four displaced families from Mataghis, Talish, and Avetaranots have settlet in the community. We have about ten free houses in the  housing stock. The community school has 75 students who are brought up in a patriotic spirit.

Most of the intra-community roads have been paved by the "Jraberdshin" CJSC. The streets are provided with night lighting.

The community has 100 hectares of arable land, of which 30 hectares have been sown in autumn this year," our interlocutor generalized.


     

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10 at the joint initiative and efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent performed firing exercises and standards for driving armored personnel carriers BTR-82A at the training ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

