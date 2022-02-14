Iran expresses willingness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Iran has expressed its readiness to become a mediator to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, news.am informs, citing Tasnim.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Expressing concern over the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, he said, "As a country with good relations with both countries, we try to invite the two sides to resolve their disputes peacefully. We are ready to use our efforts to bring the views of the two sides closer."

The Iranian representative also criticized the US for inciting tensions, saying Washington had not learned lessons from its destructive policies in various regions, such as Afghanistan.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministry had circulated statements urging Iranian citizens in Ukraine to keep in touch with the embassy.