Western states want to spark conflict in Ukraine but not to fight themselves. Lukashenko

The President noted that the West keep talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Look, if we planned any war against Ukraine, the media would have behaved completely differently. Because the media is the modern war’s bombardments," the head of state underscored.

According to Lukashenko, as soon as "these screams about war in Ukraine" calm down for a moment, "a signal comes from America, and this hysteria begins to get fueled; that is, it is clear who needs this war."

"Prior to this hysteria, we made a decision to hold military exercise in our republic’s south," the president said. "We had to carry them out ourselves in order to define where we should keep a small amount of troops due to what’s going on in Ukraine: this weapons influx, our fugitive [opposition figures], establishment of camps, training. There is an influx of these saboteurs coming from there, frankly speaking."

According to Lukashenko, this is the reason why Belarusian authorities decided to reinforce this portion of the border.