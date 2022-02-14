"Herankar" NGO has launched a new program for children studying at home.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Marine Hovagimyan, Human Resources Manager of the non-governmental organization, told "Artsakhpress".

"We will implement the program in the whole territory of the Republic, we will start from Askeran region.

The first hero of the program is Karen Hambardzumyan, a 6th grade student from Khndzristan community, who is unable to walk, but this does not prevent him from studying at home. We visited Karen, talked to him, played different games and tried to find out about her dreams. He wants to become a singer. We are sure that the little boy's dream will definitely come true," said M. Hovagimyan.

''We should not be indifferent to vulnerable groups in society, as they need our special attention and care," she added.