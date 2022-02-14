Kiev ready to address security guarantees in different formats, says president

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that Kiev is ready to discuss its security guarantees in various formats during a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden, according to the Ukrainian leader’s official website, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the presidential office noted, Zelensky thanked Biden for "the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed the importance of providing effective security guarantees for our country."

"We are ready to discuss them in different formats," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. He also stated that "there could be no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine.".