During the recent 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

February 14, 2022, 12:24 Devotion is immortality..Edik Baghryan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them is Edik Baghryan.

Edik Baghryan was born in 2000 in the village of Gishi of Artsakh’s Martuni region. He studied at the local secondary school.

"Our Edik was kind, caring, kind and smiling. Edik grew up in a military family and loved military service.

He was drafted into the army on July 1, in 2019. He was happy, proud, and finally his dream came true. He served in Mataghis.

He was very responsible. It was a great pride for him to serve the homeland selflessly. From the first day of the war he was on the battlefield.

He said that he would fight to the end for victory. On the morning of October 13, he called, we talked, and he confessed his love, alas, for the last time.

Edik was killed on October 14 in Martakert,"said Tatevik, his fiancee.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakhn, Edik Sergey Baghryan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" Medal for his courage and bravery.