Mainly large-scale projects are being carried out in Artsakh with the funding support of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian, which, based on the post-war realities, include both the housing sector and various road construction projects.

February 14, 2022, 10:46 The responsibles followed the contrustion work funded by "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund. Photos

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"Last week, the Minister of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, Aram Sargsyan and the Deputy Director of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, Ararat Khlghatyan visited a number of construction sites in the country and got acquainted with the construction process on the spot.

They followed the construction of three new districts in the Hovsepavan and Ivanyan communities of the Askeran region. They also visited the construction sites of Arakelyan, Tigran Mets and Tumanyan streets in the capital and in the newly built districts of Ajapnyak and Tumanyan streets," she said.

Martha Danielyan noted that the field of road construction was also on the agenda.