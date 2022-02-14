World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10 at the joint initiative and efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.
On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen...
On February 9th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with Chairman of House Committee...
The United States is encouraged by France’s diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the recent talks...
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will provide military assistance if Armenia applies...
On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree "On making changes...
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
The community of Herher of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 578 residents. They are mainly engaged in agriculture. The head of the Herher community Arman Aleksanyan told "Artsakhpress".
The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region will have a new kindergarten.
The previous two years the cultural life of Artsakh was full of difficulties, which are conditioned,...
On the Eve of the Feast of St. Sarkis, the intercessor of youth and love, the State Museum of Fine Arts...
181 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
At around 5:50am on Friday, shots were fired in the direction of the monitored houses from the Azerbaijani...
Today’s opening of the TUMO box in Martakert, the first in Artsakh, marked the launch of TUMO’s Artsakh...
As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent performed firing exercises and standards for driving armored personnel carriers BTR-82A at the training ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at...
During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.
8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...
Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...
During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
