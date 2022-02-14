World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

February 14, 2022, 10:11 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for March have risen by 1.8 percent to $94.82 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for April supplies have increased by 0.9 percent to $96.02 a barrel.