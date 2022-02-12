Since May 19, 2021, Kyokushin karate trainings have been organizing for girls in Stepanakert.

February 12, 2022, 11:56 Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In the initial stage of the trainings, about 40 girls were included in the team.

Due to the situation created by the epidemic, the number of participants decreased. Now the team has thirteen members. They take part in trainings with great pleasure; they see their future in the field of sports," Tsovinar Avanesyan, the coach of the team, told "Artsakhpress".

17-year-old Angelina Tonyan, who has been displaced from Drakhtik village of Artsakh’s Hadrut region due to the 44-Day War, said that she participates in the trainings with great pleasure.

"I always dreamed of doing sports, but there were no such opportunities in our village.