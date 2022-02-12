South Korea bans its citizens from traveling to Ukraine

The South Korean authorities have banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine due to rising tensions on the border with Russia, the country's Foreign Ministry website said, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Due to the recent situation in Ukraine, the government has decided to urgently declare a Level 4 travel warning (travel is prohibited) for the entire territory of Ukraine from 13 February," the statement says.

The Korean Foreign Ministry also urged fellow citizens in Ukrainian territory to immediately leave for their home country or other safe countries and reconsider their plans for future travel.

Earlier it was reported that the Dutch ambassador to Kyiv, Jennes de Mol, urged his fellow citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. He said that it was not about evacuation, but a voluntary choice to leave the country due to security threats. The Japanese authorities also called on fellow citizens to do the same.