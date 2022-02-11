The residents of Herher continues to revitalize the village. Community leader presents the daily life and problems (Photos)

The community of Herher of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 578 residents. They are mainly engaged in agriculture. The head of the Herher community Arman Aleksanyan told "Artsakhpress".

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The community has 250 hectares of arable land. The number of large cattle has decreased slightly in recent years due to the labor force. Pig breeding is developed in the village. We plan to keep the village pigs in closed areas to avoid the African plague. There are a large number of people engaged in viticulture among the population," said Arman Aleksanyan.

After the war five displaced families have settled in Herher.

There are about thirty vacant houses in the village; we are ready to provide the houses to other displaced compatriots.

"The school was built with the help of the family fund of the French-Armenian benefactors Hrach and Elizabeth Siseryans. 84 students study at the school. The building was put into operation in 2002. In 2011 a gym was built under the auspices of the Siseryans. Unfortunately, we do not have a kindergarten, but there are about 35 children of preschool age in the village. 60% of intra-community roads are paved. The road connecting the village to the highway is asphalted. After the war, the road leading from the school to the church has been asphalted with the state funds," said the head of the community.

There is a newly built community center in the village, where the first-aid station is located. It was renovated by the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

Our interlocutor noted that during the 44-day war, the community suffered significant financial and, unfortunately, irreparable human losses.