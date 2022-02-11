Blinken says confrontation with China is not inevitable

A confrontation with China is not inevitable, but the United States, together with its allies, must defend a rule-based system that threatens Chinese aggression, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, news.am informs, citing AP.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked whether a confrontation with China is inevitable in the Pacific region, Blinken noted that nothing is inevitable.

“Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” Blinken said in Canberra, Australia.

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” Blinken added.

Blinken's visit is intended to support American interests in Asia and to counter China's growing stubbornness in the region. He will also visit Fiji and the Hawaiian Islands to discuss urgent issues related to North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.