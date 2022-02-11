Russia reports almost 204,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 203,949 over the past day to 13,731,794, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.5%.

As many as 19,281 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 0.85% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 38 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 46 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region. The spread of the Omicron strain has been recorded in 84 regions.