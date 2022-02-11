Verin Horatagh community will have a kindergarten

The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region will have a new kindergarten.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Grisha Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The building designed for the kindergarten must be changed or renovated this year. It was recently acquired with state funds. There are more than pre-school 70 children in the community," said Martirosyan.

“13 families displaced due to the war have settled in the village. After the war, one house in the community has been damaged and will be repaired with state support. The construction of the gym will be continued this year by "Base Metals" Mining Company.

"It is planned to build a new water line," said Grisha Martirosyan, adding that the municipality needs to be renovated.