Verin Horatagh community will have a kindergarten

The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region will have a new kindergarten.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Grisha Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The building designed for the kindergarten must be changed or renovated this year. It was recently acquired with state funds. There are more than pre-school 70 children in the community," said Martirosyan.

 “13 families displaced due to the war have settled in the village. After the war, one house in the community has been damaged and will be repaired with state support. The construction of the gym will be continued this year by "Base Metals" Mining Company.

"It is planned to build a new water line," said Grisha Martirosyan, adding  that the municipality needs to be renovated.

 


     

Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10 at the joint initiative and efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region will have a new kindergarten.

Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent performed firing exercises and standards for driving armored personnel carriers BTR-82A at the training ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

