The previous two years the cultural life of Artsakh was full of difficulties, which are conditioned, first of all, by the traces left by the 44-Day War and the epidemic spread in the country.

February 11, 2022, 13:09 The cultural life of Artsakh faces a number of challenges. Deputy Minister

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Gayane Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

According to her, the cultural infrastructures have been significantly damaged; in particular, the cultural centers of Hadrut, Shushi and other occupied territories.

"During the mentioned period, the department gave priority to the preservation of national culture, activation of cultural life in the republic, strengthening of national ideology among the younger generation, preservation and development of artistic education traditions, the development of aesthetic needs of all social and age groups of society, providing conditions for the education, development of creative abilities and self-expression of talented children. "During the mentioned period, the department gave priority to the preservation of national culture, activation of cultural life in the republic, strengthening of national ideology among the younger generation, preservation and development of artistic education traditions, the development of aesthetic needs of all social and age groups of society, providing conditions for the education, development of creative abilities and self-expression of talented children.

"Intensive work has been carried out jointly with the Russian peacekeepers in the SNCOs subordinated to the ministry to overcome the psychological problems caused by the post-war situation and to restore the logistical base with the support of sponsors," said Grigoryan.

"The main problem in the field of culture is the monuments left in the occupied territories. Every day acts of vandalism against our cultural heritage are carried out in the occupied territories by the Turkish-Azerbaijani authorities. It means that they ignore the opinion of the international community,” she said.

"Of course, we have appealed to various international bodies, including UNESCO, calling to pay attention to Azerbaijan's steps, but so far we have no tangible results," concluded Grigoryan.