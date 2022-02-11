Russian peacekeepers hold firing exercises in Artsakh

As part of the planned combat training exercises, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent performed firing exercises and standards for driving armored personnel carriers BTR-82A at the training ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the track of the tankodrome and the combat vehicles mean line, the crews of armored personnel carriers worked out the driving standards, overcame obstacles at high speeds over rough terrain and performed firing exercises from the standard armament of the BTR-82A for single and group targets.

In total, about 50 Russian servicemen and about 10 units of combat and special equipment were involved in combat training.