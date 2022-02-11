On the Eve of the Feast of St. Sarkis, the intercessor of youth and love, the State Museum of Fine Arts of "Shushi City Museums" SNCO organized a master class on making symbolic gifts and pancakes at the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center.

February 11, 2022, 12:07 On the eve of St. Sarkis Youth Day, master class on making symbolic gifts organized in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the event, Father Nerses Asryan said the Lord’s Prayor.



"During the Soviet era, the church was trying to restore our national Christian traditions alone. Now different circles of our society are participating in the process of the restoration of the spiritual and national values. "During the Soviet era, the church was trying to restore our national Christian traditions alone. Now different circles of our society are participating in the process of the restoration of the spiritual and national values.

In fact, we can say that the church is not alone today," said Father Nerses Asryan in an interview with "Artsakhpress".



Lusine Gasparyan, Director of the "Shushi City Museums" SNCO, told us that the purpose of the event is to spread the importance of St. Sarkis Day among the youth. Lusine Gasparyan, Director of the "Shushi City Museums" SNCO, told us that the purpose of the event is to spread the importance of St. Sarkis Day among the youth.



"We are trying to reveal the meaning of St. Sarkis Day for young people. The training was conducted by the artists of the Museum of Fine Arts, " said Gasparyan.