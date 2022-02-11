At around 5:50am on Friday, shots were fired in the direction of the monitored houses from the Azerbaijani positions located near Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages of the Martuni region of Artsakh.

February 11, 2022, 11:38 Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan fired on Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote about this on Facebook:

“Given the distance between the settlements and the Azerbaijani positions, and the fact that the residential part of the village is directly observed from the Azerbaijani positions, it is undeniable that the Azerbaijani side has directly targeted the houses of the residents as a result of which residential houses, mainly walls, roofs, have been damaged.

The window of a house of Karmir Shuka resident was smashed during the same operations which are aimed at threatening civilians, and the bullet penetrated into the living room of the house”, he said.

“I reaffirm the claim that the criminal acts of Azerbaijan are of regular and systematic nature, aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan will continue its criminal attempts directed against the people of Artsakh until the international community unanimously condemns the blatant Azerbaijani illegalities directed against humanity,"he said.