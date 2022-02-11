US President Joe Biden has repeated his warning that any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, Euronews reports.

February 11, 2022, 10:29 Biden warns Americans to leave Ukraine immediately

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” he said in an interview with NBC News broadcast on Thursday.

Asked whether there was any scenario that would prompt him to send US troops to Ukraine to rescue Americans, the president said: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

"We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been," he added.

He argued that if Putin is “foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.”

The State Department for weeks has advised Americans in Ukraine to leave the country.