Today’s opening of the TUMO box in Martakert, the first in Artsakh, marked the launch of TUMO’s Artsakh expansion program.

February 10, 2022, 20:37 TUMO Box opens in Martakert, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: TUMO’s leadership and high-ranking government officials of Artsakh attended the event.

In her welcoming speech, TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian noted: “Knowing Artsakh and its youth, I am sure that our box in Martakert will further inspire and motivate students to develop their skills in technology and design. Through the TUMO Armenia campaign, we will also build boxes in Askeran and Martuni, making our program accessible to all teenagers in Artsakh. By connecting the boxes to TUMO Stepanakert, we will shape the center into an education hub full of workshops, learning labs, and projects.”

The TUMO center in Artsakh’s capital has welcomed approximately 4000 students and held over 300 workshops, 100 learning labs, and countless special projects with the support of AGBU since 2015. Future students from Martakert, as well as those from the upcoming boxes in Askeran and Martuni, will participate in the self-learning portion of the program at the boxes, and commute to TUMO Stepanakert for workshops and learning labs, using a specially organized transportation system.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan emphasized the importance of expanding an education in technology in Artsakh: “Encouraging a technology education is one of the priorities of Artsakh’s government. The opening of the TUMO box in Martakert gives us an additional boost of positive energy and sets a high benchmark for future achievements. This education experience is incredibly important for teenagers from the city of Martakert and neighboring villages. I am convinced that they will contribute to Artsakh’s hidden potential with their ideas, creative thinking, and flexibility," he said.

According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, noted that especially now, when Artsakh faces many difficult problems, needs smart young people who know innovative technologies.

"The youth of Artsakh must be ready for everything, they must be able to orient themselves correctly in any situation," said Hakobyan.