Cavusoglu says Lavrov may take part in Russia, Iran and Turkey FMs meeting on Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may take part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey on Syria in Antalya in March, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, informs news.am.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: A meeting of the heads of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey will be held within the framework of the Astana format. Russia has already confirmed its participation, we are waiting for a response from Iran, Cavusoglu said.