February 10, 2022, 13:28 Construction work underway in Ivanyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present 15 apartment buildings and 21 private houses are being built in the community. The whole construction process is carried out with the state funds of the Republic of Artsakh. 5 private houses are being built by private individuals," the head of the community of Ivanyan, Boris Ghahramanyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Most of the residents of the community work in various private-state institutions, engaged in agriculture at the same time. There are 14 shopping facilities, recreation areas, hairdressing salons, car wash points in the community. 53 displaced families have settled in Ivanyan after the war.

Renovation was carried out in 2020 as well. With the help of the Askeran district administration, the roofs of 3 apartment buildings, more than 10 private houses, doors and windows were changed. Two residential houses damaged by the shelling have been overhauled with state funds," the head of the community said.