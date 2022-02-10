Artsakhpress

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen Tovmasyan from the post of the Minister of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh in connection with his transfer to another job, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:By another decree of the President, Norayr Musayelyan was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

The Head of the State also approved Government's decisions, according to which:

Armen Ghahramanyan was dismissed from the post of the head of the administration of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, according to his application.

Hamlet Apresyan has been appointed head of the administration of Askeran region, resigning from the post of deputy chairman of the Water Committee of the Republic of Artsakh.

Vahram Ghahramanyan has been appointed Chairman of the Committee on Material Damages of the Artsakh Republic.


     

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

DEvotion is immortality...Tigran Avanesyan

During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many Armenian heroes sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of the homeland. Tigran Avanesyan was one of them.

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at the border, emphasizing that the statement is a “disinformation.”

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Armenia beats Israel 9:2 in Futsal friendly

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Cavusoglu says Lavrov may take part in Russia, Iran and Turkey FMs meeting on Syria

