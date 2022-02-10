On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen Tovmasyan from the post of the Minister of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh in connection with his transfer to another job, the Presidential Office stated.

February 10, 2022, 12:54 President Harutyunyan made new appointments

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:By another decree of the President, Norayr Musayelyan was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

The Head of the State also approved Government's decisions, according to which:

Armen Ghahramanyan was dismissed from the post of the head of the administration of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, according to his application.

Hamlet Apresyan has been appointed head of the administration of Askeran region, resigning from the post of deputy chairman of the Water Committee of the Republic of Artsakh.

Vahram Ghahramanyan has been appointed Chairman of the Committee on Material Damages of the Artsakh Republic.