Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Nazik Avdalyan, two-time world and European weightlifting champion has been in Artsakh for several days.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Nazik Avdalyan mentioned that after the war she had been in Stepanakert for several times, but this time she decided to visit the regions of Artsakh.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"I have been in contact with local residents, young sports fans to understand their psychological mood after the war. Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh,” she said.

Speaking with children in Martuni and Martakert, I noticed that we have a balanced, restrained, full of energy, physically strong generation ready to do weightlifting.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"If each of us does everything in our field that depends on us, naturally, we will be able to develop and become stronger, because the people are being formed of individuals," Nazik Avdalyan said.



 


     

President Harutyunyan made new appointments

On February 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on dismissing Armen Tovmasyan from the post of the Minister of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh in connection with his transfer to another job, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenian ambassador hands over "Mkhitar Gosh" State Award to Congressman James McGovern

On February 9th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with Chairman of House Committee...

US Encouraged by France's Diplomatic Efforts, Macron-Putin Talks — White House

The United States is encouraged by France's diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the recent talks...

CSTO Will Provide Military Assistance if Armenia Applies for – Stanislav Zas

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will provide military assistance if Armenia applies...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on making changes in the structure of the Government

On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree "On making changes...

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the...

Armenia MFA: This action of Azerbaijan government is blatant defiance to decision by UN court

Vahan Hunanyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has issued a comment on the...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Construction work underway in Ivanyan

Construction works are underway in the community of Ivanyan.

Russian peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for over 100 schoolchildren in Artsakh

Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized and...

DEvotion is immortality...Tigran Avanesyan

During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many Armenian heroes sacrificed their lives while defending the borders...

220 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Artsakh

220 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Arman Avanesyan

During the 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Representatives of the Tufenkian Foundation discussed the programs to be implemented with the heads of a number of communities in the Martuni region

The representatives of the "Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation met with the leaders of Herher, Kherkhan,...

Russia reports over 183,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia's COVID-19 case tally rose by 183,103 over the past day to 13,330,769, the anti-coronavirus...

Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at the border, emphasizing that the statement is a "disinformation."

Devotion is immortality....Arsen Arzumanyan

During the recent Artsakh War many devotees have sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland.

8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France...

'We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland's Defender' – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of...

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron's visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France's new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon's recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

"Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
UNESCO warns of 'unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector'

Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

Armenian community's educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Lavrov tells British top diplomat about Kiev's reluctance to implement Minsk accords

