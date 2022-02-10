Nazik Avdalyan, two-time world and European weightlifting champion has been in Artsakh for several days.

February 10, 2022, 12:37 Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh. Nazik Avdalyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Nazik Avdalyan mentioned that after the war she had been in Stepanakert for several times, but this time she decided to visit the regions of Artsakh.

"I have been in contact with local residents, young sports fans to understand their psychological mood after the war. Serious work is a priority to bring weightlifting to a large scale in Artsakh,” she said.

Speaking with children in Martuni and Martakert, I noticed that we have a balanced, restrained, full of energy, physically strong generation ready to do weightlifting.

"If each of us does everything in our field that depends on us, naturally, we will be able to develop and become stronger, because the people are being formed of individuals," Nazik Avdalyan said.