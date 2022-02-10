Devotion is immortality...Tigran Avanesyan

During the 44-Day War in Artsakh, many Armenian heroes sacrificed their lives while defending the borders of the homeland. Tigran Avanesyan was one of them.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tigran Avanesyan was born on February 7, 1987, in the capital Stepanakert.

In 1994 he entered and in 2004 he graduated from Stepanakert Secondary school N8 after Andrei Sakharov.

From 2005-2007 he served in the Artsakh Defense Army.

In 2004 he entered the Artsakh State University and studied at the "Industrial-Civic Construction" Department of the "Engineering" Faculty of the Artsakh State University. In 2010 he entered the Shushi Technological University and received a master's degree in Engineering. He also participated in the April War.

From 2007-2008 he worked in the "Olymp-Plus" LLC as a chief accountant, then as a director.

He worked in the subdivision of the Stepanakert airport design and reconnaissance group as an aerodrome control design engineer, and later as the head of the construction repair service.

Before the 44-day war, he had been the program coordinator of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

On September 27, 2020, Tigran left for the frontline. On September 30 was shot dead by a fragment of a cluster bomb. He was married and has 2 sons.

"Tigran was a caring son, a faithful, devoted husband and a loving father. The loss of his honest, kind, energetic, sociable, life-loving, multi-talented essence destroyed the strong pillar of our hearth," the hero's widow, Oksanna Movsisyan, told “Artsakhpress”.

Tigran Avanesyan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" and "Combat Service" Medals.