Specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized and conducted a humanitarian action in a remote area of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

February 10, 2022, 11:44 Russian peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for over 100 schoolchildren in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers in a rural school handed over stationery sets and school supplies to more than 100 children from the village of Machkalashen in the Martuni district, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have carried out more than 10 humanitarian actions for needy residents in the cities and remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh.